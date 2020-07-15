All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
4952 E Framingham Ct
Last updated May 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

4952 E Framingham Ct

4952 East Framingham Court · No Longer Available
Location

4952 East Framingham Court, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*
*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 04/30/19 And Move in must take place
within 21 days

Property ID # 888472545

Address - 4952 Framingham Court, Lithonia, GA 30038

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2S0iL9J

Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing

renter.rently.com/properties/755137

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .
It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.

Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1468 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in Lithonia, GA is available to view today.

Please note that this property is part of a Homeowners Association (HOA).
HOA application fee (and HOA security deposit, if applicable) may need to be paid by the RHSS-approved tenant, which is reimbursable upon presentation of receipt.
Upon submission of all requirements requested by the HOA, the HOA may take up to 30 days to review a tenant's application.
Move in date is subject to final review and approval of governing HOA. Additional information may be required.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm: Harris Real Estate Services Inc
Broker Name: Jason Harris
Contact Number: (770)-403-7501
Email Address: jasonharris@harrisreservices.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4952 E Framingham Ct have any available units?
4952 E Framingham Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4952 E Framingham Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4952 E Framingham Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4952 E Framingham Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4952 E Framingham Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4952 E Framingham Ct offer parking?
No, 4952 E Framingham Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4952 E Framingham Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4952 E Framingham Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4952 E Framingham Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4952 E Framingham Ct has a pool.
Does 4952 E Framingham Ct have accessible units?
No, 4952 E Framingham Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4952 E Framingham Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4952 E Framingham Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4952 E Framingham Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4952 E Framingham Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
