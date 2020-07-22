493 Village Square Court

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning carpet range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c79400807e ----

Come home to this awesome jewel near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street!! Hardwood floors, roomy kitchen with all appliances included, newer carpet, spacious open floor plan, large private backyard and so much more!! Quiet neighborhood but still accessible to local shopping and I-285. Don\'t miss this gem of a home!!!



-A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.



-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Disposal

Gas Range/Oven

Venthood