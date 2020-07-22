All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

493 Village Square Court

493 Village Square Court · No Longer Available
Location

493 Village Square Court, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
Come home to this awesome jewel near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street!! Hardwood floors, roomy kitchen with all appliances included, newer carpet, spacious open floor plan, large private backyard and so much more!! Quiet neighborhood but still accessible to local shopping and I-285. Don\'t miss this gem of a home!!!

-A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Disposal
Gas Range/Oven
Venthood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 493 Village Square Court have any available units?
493 Village Square Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 493 Village Square Court have?
Some of 493 Village Square Court's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 493 Village Square Court currently offering any rent specials?
493 Village Square Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 493 Village Square Court pet-friendly?
No, 493 Village Square Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 493 Village Square Court offer parking?
No, 493 Village Square Court does not offer parking.
Does 493 Village Square Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 493 Village Square Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 493 Village Square Court have a pool?
No, 493 Village Square Court does not have a pool.
Does 493 Village Square Court have accessible units?
No, 493 Village Square Court does not have accessible units.
Does 493 Village Square Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 493 Village Square Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 493 Village Square Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 493 Village Square Court has units with air conditioning.
