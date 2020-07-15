All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated April 5 2019 at 11:51 PM

4869 Creekside Pl

4869 Creekside Place · No Longer Available
Location

4869 Creekside Place, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Decatur Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available Now! This spacious 4bdrm/2.5 ba home for rent. Fresh paint and new carpet! The large lot has a driveway into a two car garage. Living room with fireplace. Manicured yard. Great shopping location with lots of restaurants and more!

Schools:
Elem: Fairington
Middle: Miller Grove
High: Redan
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly

Will I qualify to rent for a Decatur Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

For more information CALL (678) 500-8680.
To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4807022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

How much should you be paying for rent?

