Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:27 AM

4778 Glenwood Road

4778 Glenwood Road · (678) 218-4300
Location

4778 Glenwood Road, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1296 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4778 Glenwood Road have any available units?
4778 Glenwood Road has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4778 Glenwood Road have?
Some of 4778 Glenwood Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4778 Glenwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
4778 Glenwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4778 Glenwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 4778 Glenwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4778 Glenwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 4778 Glenwood Road offers parking.
Does 4778 Glenwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4778 Glenwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4778 Glenwood Road have a pool?
No, 4778 Glenwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 4778 Glenwood Road have accessible units?
No, 4778 Glenwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4778 Glenwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4778 Glenwood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4778 Glenwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4778 Glenwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
