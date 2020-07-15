All apartments in DeKalb County
477 S Howard St Se
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

477 S Howard St Se

477 South Howard Street Southeast · (404) 900-4088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

477 South Howard Street Southeast, DeKalb County, GA 30317
East Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 477 S Howard St Se · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Atlanta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 Ba by Platinum Property Management - Be a part of the Atlanta Urban Lifestyle with this Bungalow Home! Completely Renovated on a Level, Corner Lot! The Spacious Open Floor-plan has a Living Room, Family Room, Eat-in Kitchen and Dining Room with Coffered Ceilings and Granite Counter-tops. There are Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout the Home and Recessed Lighting. The Over-sized Master Suite Includes a Sitting Area, His & Her Closets and a Gorgeous Master Bath with Separate Tub & Shower. Enjoy the Warm Summer Nights on the Deck of the Fenced In Back Yard! Only Minutes from Kirkwood, Grant Park, Decatur and Downtown Atlanta. Come view this home before its gone!

Schools:
Elem: Ronald E McNair
Middle: McNair Dekalb
High: McNair
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Smyrna home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura 404-900-4088

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5745367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477 S Howard St Se have any available units?
477 S Howard St Se has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 477 S Howard St Se have?
Some of 477 S Howard St Se's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 477 S Howard St Se currently offering any rent specials?
477 S Howard St Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 S Howard St Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 477 S Howard St Se is pet friendly.
Does 477 S Howard St Se offer parking?
No, 477 S Howard St Se does not offer parking.
Does 477 S Howard St Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 477 S Howard St Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 S Howard St Se have a pool?
No, 477 S Howard St Se does not have a pool.
Does 477 S Howard St Se have accessible units?
No, 477 S Howard St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 477 S Howard St Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 477 S Howard St Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 477 S Howard St Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 477 S Howard St Se does not have units with air conditioning.
