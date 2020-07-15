477 S Howard St Se

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Atlanta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 Ba by Platinum Property Management - Be a part of the Atlanta Urban Lifestyle with this Bungalow Home! Completely Renovated on a Level, Corner Lot! The Spacious Open Floor-plan has a Living Room, Family Room, Eat-in Kitchen and Dining Room with Coffered Ceilings and Granite Counter-tops. There are Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout the Home and Recessed Lighting. The Over-sized Master Suite Includes a Sitting Area, His & Her Closets and a Gorgeous Master Bath with Separate Tub & Shower. Enjoy the Warm Summer Nights on the Deck of the Fenced In Back Yard! Only Minutes from Kirkwood, Grant Park, Decatur and Downtown Atlanta. Come view this home before its gone!



Schools:

Elem: Ronald E McNair

Middle: McNair Dekalb

High: McNair

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



