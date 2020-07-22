All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated May 24 2019 at 7:17 PM

473 Raven Springs Trl

473 Raven Springs Trl · No Longer Available
Location

473 Raven Springs Trl, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! *** (Not applicable for Section 8 applicants)

Freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Stone Mountain. Home Features vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors.Master on the main with private bath and 2 additional bedrooms with hall bath. Enjoy the family room located in basement with built in bar. Large multi-level deck overlooking backyard. 2 car carport. Hurry you will not want to miss this home.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-937-3042 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1975

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1290
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 473 Raven Springs Trl have any available units?
473 Raven Springs Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 473 Raven Springs Trl currently offering any rent specials?
473 Raven Springs Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 473 Raven Springs Trl pet-friendly?
No, 473 Raven Springs Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 473 Raven Springs Trl offer parking?
Yes, 473 Raven Springs Trl offers parking.
Does 473 Raven Springs Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 473 Raven Springs Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 473 Raven Springs Trl have a pool?
No, 473 Raven Springs Trl does not have a pool.
Does 473 Raven Springs Trl have accessible units?
No, 473 Raven Springs Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 473 Raven Springs Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 473 Raven Springs Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 473 Raven Springs Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 473 Raven Springs Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
