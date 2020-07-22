473 Raven Springs Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! *** (Not applicable for Section 8 applicants)



Freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Stone Mountain. Home Features vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors.Master on the main with private bath and 2 additional bedrooms with hall bath. Enjoy the family room located in basement with built in bar. Large multi-level deck overlooking backyard. 2 car carport. Hurry you will not want to miss this home.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-937-3042 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1975



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1290

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.