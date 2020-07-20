4675 Hairston Cross Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nestled on a private wooded lot, enjoy the private and tranquil lifestyle you've always wanted. The versatile tri-level floorplan is great for entertaining and bringing the family together on a daily basis. Large windows and vaulted ceilings provide lots of space and natural light throughout the home, an inviting environment for all who enter. Surrounded by greenery and mature trees, you will enjoy many peaceful evenings listening to the relaxing sounds of nature and wildlife. Close to Stone Mountain Park, you will always have a fun place to plan an adventurous day trip or picnic. Schedule your tour today before this one is gone!