Last updated March 25 2019 at 3:43 PM

4675 Hairston Cross Pl

4675 Hairston Crossing Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4675 Hairston Crossing Pl, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nestled on a private wooded lot, enjoy the private and tranquil lifestyle you've always wanted. The versatile tri-level floorplan is great for entertaining and bringing the family together on a daily basis. Large windows and vaulted ceilings provide lots of space and natural light throughout the home, an inviting environment for all who enter. Surrounded by greenery and mature trees, you will enjoy many peaceful evenings listening to the relaxing sounds of nature and wildlife. Close to Stone Mountain Park, you will always have a fun place to plan an adventurous day trip or picnic. Schedule your tour today before this one is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4675 Hairston Cross Pl have any available units?
4675 Hairston Cross Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4675 Hairston Cross Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4675 Hairston Cross Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4675 Hairston Cross Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4675 Hairston Cross Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4675 Hairston Cross Pl offer parking?
No, 4675 Hairston Cross Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4675 Hairston Cross Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4675 Hairston Cross Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4675 Hairston Cross Pl have a pool?
No, 4675 Hairston Cross Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4675 Hairston Cross Pl have accessible units?
No, 4675 Hairston Cross Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4675 Hairston Cross Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4675 Hairston Cross Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4675 Hairston Cross Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4675 Hairston Cross Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
