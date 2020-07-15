All apartments in DeKalb County
4670 Shumate Drive
4670 Shumate Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30083

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
fireplace
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Lovely 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome for rent in Stone Mountain! Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and white appliances and breakfast room! Homey living room with gorgeous fireplace! Hardwood floors throughout home! Sizable bedrooms with ceiling fans! Patio in back of home with yard space! Apply today!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 4670 Shumate Drive have any available units?
4670 Shumate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4670 Shumate Drive have?
Some of 4670 Shumate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4670 Shumate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4670 Shumate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4670 Shumate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4670 Shumate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4670 Shumate Drive offer parking?
No, 4670 Shumate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4670 Shumate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4670 Shumate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4670 Shumate Drive have a pool?
No, 4670 Shumate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4670 Shumate Drive have accessible units?
No, 4670 Shumate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4670 Shumate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4670 Shumate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4670 Shumate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4670 Shumate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
