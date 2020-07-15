4670 Shumate Drive

Amenities

Lovely 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome for rent in Stone Mountain! Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and white appliances and breakfast room! Homey living room with gorgeous fireplace! Hardwood floors throughout home! Sizable bedrooms with ceiling fans! Patio in back of home with yard space! Apply today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.