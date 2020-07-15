Lovely 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome for rent in Stone Mountain! Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and white appliances and breakfast room! Homey living room with gorgeous fireplace! Hardwood floors throughout home! Sizable bedrooms with ceiling fans! Patio in back of home with yard space! Apply today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4670 Shumate Drive have any available units?
4670 Shumate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4670 Shumate Drive have?
Some of 4670 Shumate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4670 Shumate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4670 Shumate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.