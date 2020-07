Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Your going to love this community from the second you reach the entrance. Every home in this community is well kept. Bedroom and full bath on the main. Upper floor have master bedroom w/bath, separate his and hers closet. An additional bedroom w/bath, plus 2 additional bedrooms. Front and rear staircase to get to the upper level. This is the perfect home for a large family.