DeKalb County, GA
4541 Cypress Ridge Court
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

4541 Cypress Ridge Court

4541 Cypress Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

4541 Cypress Ridge Court, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
****BRAND NEW 3BR/2BA LISTING!!!****BEAUTIFUL STONE MOUNTAIN****MOVE-IN READY!!!****NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED**** - Come make this charming 3br/2ba ranch style home located in a quiet and lovely Stone Mountain neighborhood yours today!! This home has been TOTALLY RENOVATED and is ready for IMMEDIATE move-in! Enter your large living room with a fireplace! This home also features an open dining area and a beautiful large eat-in kitchen with sleek, black, granite counter tops and LIKE NEW APPLIANCES!! Walk out onto the LARGE DECK that looks out into the the private back yard with a plenty of room for family barbeques and playtime for the kiddos! The large master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom and French doors leading to the beautiful deck! The additional 2 bedrooms are a nice size. The house sits on a large lot and is in a safe and well established neighborhood, close to schools, shopping and easy access to highways. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. Call today for an IMMEDIATE viewingDon't hesitate because this house WON'T last long at this price!!
Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:

granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635

****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!! Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Virtual tours coming soon.****

(RLNE5667333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4541 Cypress Ridge Court have any available units?
4541 Cypress Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4541 Cypress Ridge Court have?
Some of 4541 Cypress Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4541 Cypress Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
4541 Cypress Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4541 Cypress Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4541 Cypress Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 4541 Cypress Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 4541 Cypress Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 4541 Cypress Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4541 Cypress Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4541 Cypress Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 4541 Cypress Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 4541 Cypress Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 4541 Cypress Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4541 Cypress Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4541 Cypress Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4541 Cypress Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4541 Cypress Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
