4541 Cypress Ridge Court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

****BRAND NEW 3BR/2BA LISTING!!!****BEAUTIFUL STONE MOUNTAIN****MOVE-IN READY!!!****NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED**** - Come make this charming 3br/2ba ranch style home located in a quiet and lovely Stone Mountain neighborhood yours today!! This home has been TOTALLY RENOVATED and is ready for IMMEDIATE move-in! Enter your large living room with a fireplace! This home also features an open dining area and a beautiful large eat-in kitchen with sleek, black, granite counter tops and LIKE NEW APPLIANCES!! Walk out onto the LARGE DECK that looks out into the the private back yard with a plenty of room for family barbeques and playtime for the kiddos! The large master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom and French doors leading to the beautiful deck! The additional 2 bedrooms are a nice size. The house sits on a large lot and is in a safe and well established neighborhood, close to schools, shopping and easy access to highways. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. Call today for an IMMEDIATE viewingDon't hesitate because this house WON'T last long at this price!!

Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:



granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635



****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!! Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Virtual tours coming soon.****



