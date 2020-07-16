All apartments in DeKalb County
4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road
Last updated March 27 2020 at 3:20 PM

4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road

4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road · (678) 223-0540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,445

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1734 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road have any available units?
4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road currently offering any rent specials?
4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road is pet friendly.
Does 4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road offer parking?
No, 4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road does not offer parking.
Does 4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road have a pool?
No, 4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road does not have a pool.
Does 4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road have accessible units?
No, 4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road does not have units with air conditioning.
