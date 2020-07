Amenities

This is a great rental home. Three bedrooms and 2 full baths. An open family and dining room off the kitchen and a sun room that overlooks a huge backyard, perfect for relaxing. Large open room downstairs can be used in a variety ways. Lots of storage. Hurry and schedule an appointment to view. No vouchers. No smoking. No pets. No criminal background. No evictions. No previous landlord collections. Credit must be decent.