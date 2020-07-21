All apartments in DeKalb County
4381 Village Square Lane

4381 Village Square Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4381 Village Square Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***NEW LISTING***Three Level 3bd/3.5ba Spacious Home!!!***Move-In Ready!!!!! - Make this 3 level, spacious townhome, in a GREAT location yours TODAY! This home features a large great room with a marble corner fireplace, separate formal dining room, and a nice open kitchen and a family room. Two bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs with another bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. This home also has a lower patio and a very spacious deck that overlooks the wooded backyard. You will be minutes away from schools, shopping, I-285, Hwy 78 and Stone Mountain Park. Feel secure, as this home comes with a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!! Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:

granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635

****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or Saturday's by appointment only!! Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Video Tour Available Upon Request****

(RLNE3220715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4381 Village Square Lane have any available units?
4381 Village Square Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4381 Village Square Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4381 Village Square Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4381 Village Square Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4381 Village Square Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4381 Village Square Lane offer parking?
No, 4381 Village Square Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4381 Village Square Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4381 Village Square Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4381 Village Square Lane have a pool?
No, 4381 Village Square Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4381 Village Square Lane have accessible units?
No, 4381 Village Square Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4381 Village Square Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4381 Village Square Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4381 Village Square Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4381 Village Square Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
