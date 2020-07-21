4381 Village Square Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***NEW LISTING***Three Level 3bd/3.5ba Spacious Home!!!***Move-In Ready!!!!! - Make this 3 level, spacious townhome, in a GREAT location yours TODAY! This home features a large great room with a marble corner fireplace, separate formal dining room, and a nice open kitchen and a family room. Two bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs with another bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. This home also has a lower patio and a very spacious deck that overlooks the wooded backyard. You will be minutes away from schools, shopping, I-285, Hwy 78 and Stone Mountain Park. Feel secure, as this home comes with a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!! Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:



granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635



****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or Saturday's by appointment only!! Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Video Tour Available Upon Request****



(RLNE3220715)