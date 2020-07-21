4368 Idlewood Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FABULOUS Brick-Front 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home in Lithonia! - Welcome Home to This FABULOUS 2-Story Beauty! The 3 bedroom home has a long list of great features; 2-story grand foyer, Living room with updated fireplace, Formal dining room with updated light fixture, Bright & Open kitchen with tons of storage & appliances, Cozy breakfast nook with large bay window overlooking backyard, Master bedroom has trey ceilings, Master bath has separate Garden tub/Shower, Sink with vanity, & walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms are nice sized, 2-car garage & great grilling patio, perfect for entertaining! Easy interstate access to I-20!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE5150661)