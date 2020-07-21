All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

4368 Idlewood Park

4368 Idlewood Park · No Longer Available
Location

4368 Idlewood Park, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FABULOUS Brick-Front 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home in Lithonia! - Welcome Home to This FABULOUS 2-Story Beauty! The 3 bedroom home has a long list of great features; 2-story grand foyer, Living room with updated fireplace, Formal dining room with updated light fixture, Bright & Open kitchen with tons of storage & appliances, Cozy breakfast nook with large bay window overlooking backyard, Master bedroom has trey ceilings, Master bath has separate Garden tub/Shower, Sink with vanity, & walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms are nice sized, 2-car garage & great grilling patio, perfect for entertaining! Easy interstate access to I-20!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

This home is a KEEPER! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

(RLNE5150661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4368 Idlewood Park have any available units?
4368 Idlewood Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4368 Idlewood Park have?
Some of 4368 Idlewood Park's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4368 Idlewood Park currently offering any rent specials?
4368 Idlewood Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4368 Idlewood Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 4368 Idlewood Park is pet friendly.
Does 4368 Idlewood Park offer parking?
Yes, 4368 Idlewood Park offers parking.
Does 4368 Idlewood Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4368 Idlewood Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4368 Idlewood Park have a pool?
No, 4368 Idlewood Park does not have a pool.
Does 4368 Idlewood Park have accessible units?
No, 4368 Idlewood Park does not have accessible units.
Does 4368 Idlewood Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 4368 Idlewood Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4368 Idlewood Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4368 Idlewood Park has units with air conditioning.
