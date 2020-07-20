4337 Woodcrest Court

Amenities

This Spacious 2 Story cul-de-sac Home in Stone Mountain with 4 Bedrooms, 2,5 Baths and Garage won't last long!

Recent Renovation!

New Carpets.



Contact us directly for viewing appointments. 678-653-2010.



Main level has a Large Living Room with Fireplace and Vaulted Ceilings open to a spacious Kitchen with adjoining Dining Space, 1 Bedroom, a Half Bath and access to/from the Garage. On main level there is access to the back yard from the rear deck.



Upstairs you will find a lovely Master bedroom with private Master Bathroom, 2 secondary Bedrooms and a Hall Full Bath.



This quiet neighborhood awaits you!



LOCAL SCHOOLS ARE:

Allgood Elementary School is one street away.

Freedom Middle School is 1.0 mi away

Clarkston High School is 1.8 mi away



RENTAL TERMS / APPLICATION PROCESS

Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are not included in the rental price.



Tenant is responsible for exterior yard maintenance. Renters insurance is required.



This is a NON-SMOKING property.



Cats and small dogs may be permitted (pet fee/max 2 pets) with management approval prior to lease signing.



The Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18. The online application is at www.atlanda.com



To qualify: Household monthly income should be 3+ times monthly rent. All adult occupants rental history should be good (no eviction or dispossessory in past 5 years)

A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check.



Contact us to schedule a showing.