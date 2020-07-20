All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4337 Woodcrest Court

4337 Woodcrest Court · No Longer Available
Location

4337 Woodcrest Court, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Spacious 2 Story cul-de-sac Home in Stone Mountain with 4 Bedrooms, 2,5 Baths and Garage won't last long!
Recent Renovation!
New Carpets.

Contact us directly for viewing appointments. 678-653-2010.

Main level has a Large Living Room with Fireplace and Vaulted Ceilings open to a spacious Kitchen with adjoining Dining Space, 1 Bedroom, a Half Bath and access to/from the Garage. On main level there is access to the back yard from the rear deck.

Upstairs you will find a lovely Master bedroom with private Master Bathroom, 2 secondary Bedrooms and a Hall Full Bath.

This quiet neighborhood awaits you!

LOCAL SCHOOLS ARE:
Allgood Elementary School is one street away.
Freedom Middle School is 1.0 mi away
Clarkston High School is 1.8 mi away

RENTAL TERMS / APPLICATION PROCESS
Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are not included in the rental price.

Tenant is responsible for exterior yard maintenance. Renters insurance is required.

This is a NON-SMOKING property.

Cats and small dogs may be permitted (pet fee/max 2 pets) with management approval prior to lease signing.

The Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18. The online application is at www.atlanda.com

To qualify: Household monthly income should be 3+ times monthly rent. All adult occupants rental history should be good (no eviction or dispossessory in past 5 years)
A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

