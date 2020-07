Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground garage

Flexible Lifestyle in 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home ! - Plenty of Living Space in this 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home. Convenient to I-20. Large Lower Level has Great Room with Built-ins, Bedrm and Bath. Walk out to Patio and Fenced-in Yard with Playground. Open Floor Plan on Main Level, Skylight, All Appliances, 2 Car Garage. Sorry, No Pets. Schools: Canby Lane ES, Mary Mcleod Bethune MS, Towers HS. Please Register At www.rently.com To Schedule Your Viewing.



(RLNE2510057)