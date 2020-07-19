All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4257 Village Square Ln

4257 Village Square Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4257 Village Square Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4257 Village Square Lane
Stone Mountain, GA 30088

Bedrooms: 3
Baths:2
Bonus: 1
Sun Room: 1

This lovely split level features a huge bonus room, an oversized garage, and an open floor plan. The living room has a lovely stone fireplace. The formal dining room opens to a large sunroom and a deck which overlooks the private backyard. The eat-in kitchen has lots of wood cabinets. Bedrooms are roomy and the large master bedroom features two double closets and a full bath.
Close to I-285, this home is centrally located to make for an easy commute. Nearby restaurants include: Madina, Ole Restaurant and Lounge, Daru Ssalam Restaurant, Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant, Nice Mon Restaurant, King Southern Delight and Banana Tree.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: County of Dekalb
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

In addition to monthly rent, there will also be a $24 fee to cover trash collection.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4257 Village Square Ln have any available units?
4257 Village Square Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4257 Village Square Ln have?
Some of 4257 Village Square Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4257 Village Square Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4257 Village Square Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4257 Village Square Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4257 Village Square Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4257 Village Square Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4257 Village Square Ln offers parking.
Does 4257 Village Square Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4257 Village Square Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4257 Village Square Ln have a pool?
No, 4257 Village Square Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4257 Village Square Ln have accessible units?
No, 4257 Village Square Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4257 Village Square Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4257 Village Square Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4257 Village Square Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4257 Village Square Ln has units with air conditioning.
