4257 Village Square Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4257 Village Square Lane

Stone Mountain, GA 30088



Bedrooms: 3

Baths:2

Bonus: 1

Sun Room: 1



This lovely split level features a huge bonus room, an oversized garage, and an open floor plan. The living room has a lovely stone fireplace. The formal dining room opens to a large sunroom and a deck which overlooks the private backyard. The eat-in kitchen has lots of wood cabinets. Bedrooms are roomy and the large master bedroom features two double closets and a full bath.

Close to I-285, this home is centrally located to make for an easy commute. Nearby restaurants include: Madina, Ole Restaurant and Lounge, Daru Ssalam Restaurant, Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant, Nice Mon Restaurant, King Southern Delight and Banana Tree.



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: County of Dekalb

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Georgia Power



In addition to monthly rent, there will also be a $24 fee to cover trash collection.



In addition to monthly rent, there will also be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days.



