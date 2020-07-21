All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4230 Cheryl Ann Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4230 Cheryl Ann Court
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

4230 Cheryl Ann Court

4230 Cheryl Ann Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4230 Cheryl Ann Court, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW**2nd month free with 13 month lease**MOVE IN BEFORE 11/30/2019 GET A $250 Gift CARD**Sought after location this great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is everything you are looking for. It has been completely renovated so new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and completely new bathrooms. You do not want to miss this home. It is waiting for your move in.*RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED UPON MOVE IN**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 Cheryl Ann Court have any available units?
4230 Cheryl Ann Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4230 Cheryl Ann Court have?
Some of 4230 Cheryl Ann Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4230 Cheryl Ann Court currently offering any rent specials?
4230 Cheryl Ann Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 Cheryl Ann Court pet-friendly?
No, 4230 Cheryl Ann Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4230 Cheryl Ann Court offer parking?
No, 4230 Cheryl Ann Court does not offer parking.
Does 4230 Cheryl Ann Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4230 Cheryl Ann Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 Cheryl Ann Court have a pool?
No, 4230 Cheryl Ann Court does not have a pool.
Does 4230 Cheryl Ann Court have accessible units?
No, 4230 Cheryl Ann Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 Cheryl Ann Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4230 Cheryl Ann Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4230 Cheryl Ann Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4230 Cheryl Ann Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Perimeter 31
31 Perimeter Ctr E
Atlanta, GA 30346
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane
Doraville, GA 30340
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University