**AVAILABLE NOW**2nd month free with 13 month lease**MOVE IN BEFORE 11/30/2019 GET A $250 Gift CARD**Sought after location this great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is everything you are looking for. It has been completely renovated so new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and completely new bathrooms. You do not want to miss this home. It is waiting for your move in.*RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED UPON MOVE IN**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4230 Cheryl Ann Court have any available units?
4230 Cheryl Ann Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4230 Cheryl Ann Court have?
Some of 4230 Cheryl Ann Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4230 Cheryl Ann Court currently offering any rent specials?
4230 Cheryl Ann Court is not currently offering any rent specials.