Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4174 Sandstone Shores Drive
Last updated March 23 2019 at 4:13 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4174 Sandstone Shores Drive
4174 Sandstone Shores Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4174 Sandstone Shores Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Want the rent for Super Bowl week only !!
Security deposit required .
Call 770-317-5052 if interested .
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23761
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4592579)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4174 Sandstone Shores Drive have any available units?
4174 Sandstone Shores Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 4174 Sandstone Shores Drive have?
Some of 4174 Sandstone Shores Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4174 Sandstone Shores Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4174 Sandstone Shores Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4174 Sandstone Shores Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4174 Sandstone Shores Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 4174 Sandstone Shores Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4174 Sandstone Shores Drive offers parking.
Does 4174 Sandstone Shores Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4174 Sandstone Shores Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4174 Sandstone Shores Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4174 Sandstone Shores Drive has a pool.
Does 4174 Sandstone Shores Drive have accessible units?
No, 4174 Sandstone Shores Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4174 Sandstone Shores Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4174 Sandstone Shores Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4174 Sandstone Shores Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4174 Sandstone Shores Drive has units with air conditioning.
