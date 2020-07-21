4139 Green Hawk Trl

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

RENOVATED 3BED/ 2 BATH Home for rent - FIRST MONTH FREE - Come see this renovated home in Decatur. Very close to local school. We have completely renovated all the bathrooms and kitchen in this home. Stainless steel appliances. In addition there is a bonus room in the basement that could be used as a 4th bedroom! **Refrigerator not included (unless left by prior tenant) FIRST MONTH FREE WITH A 13 MONTH LEASE



FOR VIEWINGS, EMAIL US AT info@hopeare.com



APPLY ONLINE AT www.hopeare.com



Don't miss out on this wonderful home - it will not last long!



(RLNE1992613)