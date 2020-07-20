All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated May 22 2019 at 12:07 AM

4048 Belmont Ridge Drive

4048 Belmont Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4048 Belmont Ridge Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4048 Belmont Ridge Drive have any available units?
4048 Belmont Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4048 Belmont Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4048 Belmont Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4048 Belmont Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4048 Belmont Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4048 Belmont Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 4048 Belmont Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4048 Belmont Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4048 Belmont Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4048 Belmont Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4048 Belmont Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4048 Belmont Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4048 Belmont Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4048 Belmont Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4048 Belmont Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4048 Belmont Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4048 Belmont Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
