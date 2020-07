Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful ranch in Lithonia! - COMING SOON! This is a beautiful ranch style for rent! Formal living room, formal dining room, beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinets and island, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Large master suite with sit in area. Two additional bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home sit in a swim and tennis neighborhood. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. To schedule a self tour please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE4118064)