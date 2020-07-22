Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3991 Riverside Parkway Available 12/31/19 - Great 4 bedroom house! 2 stories with brick front and low maintenance vinyl siding, 2 car garage, super spacious rooms, fireplace in the large family room, fenced yard, trey ceiling in master bedroom, separate shower and garden tub. Upgraded appliances, beautiful hardwoods on the lower level, new carpet upstairs, new paint throughout! This is a perfect chance to get a great house!!



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.



(RLNE5410133)