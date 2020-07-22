All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

3991 Riverside Parkway

3991 Riverside Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3991 Riverside Parkway, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3991 Riverside Parkway Available 12/31/19 - Great 4 bedroom house! 2 stories with brick front and low maintenance vinyl siding, 2 car garage, super spacious rooms, fireplace in the large family room, fenced yard, trey ceiling in master bedroom, separate shower and garden tub. Upgraded appliances, beautiful hardwoods on the lower level, new carpet upstairs, new paint throughout! This is a perfect chance to get a great house!!

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

(RLNE5410133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3991 Riverside Parkway have any available units?
3991 Riverside Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3991 Riverside Parkway have?
Some of 3991 Riverside Parkway's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3991 Riverside Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3991 Riverside Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3991 Riverside Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3991 Riverside Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3991 Riverside Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3991 Riverside Parkway offers parking.
Does 3991 Riverside Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3991 Riverside Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3991 Riverside Parkway have a pool?
No, 3991 Riverside Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3991 Riverside Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3991 Riverside Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3991 Riverside Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3991 Riverside Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 3991 Riverside Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3991 Riverside Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
