Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

3934 Landgraf Cv

3934 Landgraf Cv · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3934 Landgraf Cv, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3934 Landgraf Cv Decatur GA · Avail. now

$1,625

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1610 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,610 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5768897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3934 Landgraf Cv have any available units?
3934 Landgraf Cv has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3934 Landgraf Cv have?
Some of 3934 Landgraf Cv's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3934 Landgraf Cv currently offering any rent specials?
3934 Landgraf Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3934 Landgraf Cv pet-friendly?
No, 3934 Landgraf Cv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3934 Landgraf Cv offer parking?
Yes, 3934 Landgraf Cv offers parking.
Does 3934 Landgraf Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3934 Landgraf Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3934 Landgraf Cv have a pool?
Yes, 3934 Landgraf Cv has a pool.
Does 3934 Landgraf Cv have accessible units?
No, 3934 Landgraf Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 3934 Landgraf Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3934 Landgraf Cv has units with dishwashers.
Does 3934 Landgraf Cv have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3934 Landgraf Cv has units with air conditioning.
