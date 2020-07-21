All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated September 16 2019 at 6:06 PM

3922 West Wood Path

3922 West Wood Path · No Longer Available
Location

3922 West Wood Path, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Submit your application(s) online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 West Wood Path have any available units?
3922 West Wood Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3922 West Wood Path currently offering any rent specials?
3922 West Wood Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 West Wood Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 3922 West Wood Path is pet friendly.
Does 3922 West Wood Path offer parking?
No, 3922 West Wood Path does not offer parking.
Does 3922 West Wood Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3922 West Wood Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 West Wood Path have a pool?
No, 3922 West Wood Path does not have a pool.
Does 3922 West Wood Path have accessible units?
No, 3922 West Wood Path does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 West Wood Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 3922 West Wood Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3922 West Wood Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 3922 West Wood Path does not have units with air conditioning.
