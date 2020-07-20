All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3911 Creek Shoals Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3911 Creek Shoals Lane
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:54 AM

3911 Creek Shoals Lane

3911 Creek Shoals Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3911 Creek Shoals Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 Creek Shoals Lane have any available units?
3911 Creek Shoals Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3911 Creek Shoals Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3911 Creek Shoals Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 Creek Shoals Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3911 Creek Shoals Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3911 Creek Shoals Lane offer parking?
No, 3911 Creek Shoals Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3911 Creek Shoals Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 Creek Shoals Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 Creek Shoals Lane have a pool?
No, 3911 Creek Shoals Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3911 Creek Shoals Lane have accessible units?
No, 3911 Creek Shoals Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 Creek Shoals Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3911 Creek Shoals Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 Creek Shoals Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3911 Creek Shoals Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir
Dunwoody, GA 30338
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl
Decatur, GA 30030

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University