Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great, spacious, gorgeous all brink home for lease in beautiful Decatur. This home has 3 bedrooms with 2 huge walk-in closets. Freshly painted, new carpet, upgrades galore, nice large deck, hardwood floors and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances, stone counter tops, washer and dryer included. This beauty sits in a well established neighborhood and is close to shopping and major highways.