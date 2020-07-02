GREAT RENTAL LOCATED ACROSS THE STREET FROM GEORGIA STATE PERIMETER. CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. THIS 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH IS JUST ENOUGH SPACE FOR THAT PERSON LOOKING FOR A NEW START. DO NOT HESITATE IT WILL NOT LAST.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3809 Parklane Dr have any available units?
3809 Parklane Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3809 Parklane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Parklane Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.