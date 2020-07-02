All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3809 Parklane Dr

3809 Parklane Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3809 Parklane Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30021

Amenities

oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
GREAT RENTAL LOCATED ACROSS THE STREET FROM GEORGIA STATE PERIMETER. CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. THIS 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH IS JUST ENOUGH SPACE FOR THAT PERSON LOOKING FOR A NEW START. DO NOT HESITATE IT WILL NOT LAST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 Parklane Dr have any available units?
3809 Parklane Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3809 Parklane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Parklane Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Parklane Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3809 Parklane Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3809 Parklane Dr offer parking?
No, 3809 Parklane Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3809 Parklane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 Parklane Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Parklane Dr have a pool?
No, 3809 Parklane Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Parklane Dr have accessible units?
No, 3809 Parklane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Parklane Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3809 Parklane Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3809 Parklane Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3809 Parklane Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
