Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

brand new contemporary townhouse awaits for its first occupants. located in a quite gated Doraville community which offers a swimming pool, just minutes to Doraville Marta station, Buckhead, Perimeter mall, gourmet restaurant district and shopping malls. Two car garage and two additional parking space in the drive way, modern kitchen is fully loaded with granite countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances.