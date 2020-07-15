All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3772 Kensingwood Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3772 Kensingwood Trace
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:45 AM

3772 Kensingwood Trace

3772 Kensingwood Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3772 Kensingwood Trace, DeKalb County, GA 30032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated townhome in a quiet community with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Laundry area upstairs next to bathrooms. Both upstairs bedrooms come with walk-in closets. Spacious and separate dining room and great room, and a sliding door to the fenced patio for privacy. Great for entertaining. Kitchen will have new stove and refrigerator. Storage space in kitchen and hall closet. Hardwood floors in all bedrooms, tile in dining and great rooms. Located at the rear part of community affording privacy. Near marta stations and on the bus line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3772 Kensingwood Trace have any available units?
3772 Kensingwood Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3772 Kensingwood Trace have?
Some of 3772 Kensingwood Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3772 Kensingwood Trace currently offering any rent specials?
3772 Kensingwood Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3772 Kensingwood Trace pet-friendly?
No, 3772 Kensingwood Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3772 Kensingwood Trace offer parking?
No, 3772 Kensingwood Trace does not offer parking.
Does 3772 Kensingwood Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3772 Kensingwood Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3772 Kensingwood Trace have a pool?
No, 3772 Kensingwood Trace does not have a pool.
Does 3772 Kensingwood Trace have accessible units?
No, 3772 Kensingwood Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 3772 Kensingwood Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3772 Kensingwood Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 3772 Kensingwood Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3772 Kensingwood Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5
Doraville, GA 30340
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University