3772 Kensingwood Trace

Renovated townhome in a quiet community with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Laundry area upstairs next to bathrooms. Both upstairs bedrooms come with walk-in closets. Spacious and separate dining room and great room, and a sliding door to the fenced patio for privacy. Great for entertaining. Kitchen will have new stove and refrigerator. Storage space in kitchen and hall closet. Hardwood floors in all bedrooms, tile in dining and great rooms. Located at the rear part of community affording privacy. Near marta stations and on the bus line.