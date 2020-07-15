3665 Silver Springs Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Lovely three bedroom two and a half bath home. Open floor plan with hardwood floors downstairs.Living room with fireplace off a private patio. Kitchen with granite countertops, tile flooring, black appliances with beige cabinets. Master bedroom suite with two walk-in closets, master bath with garden tub and separate shower. One car garage with driveway for additional parking. Trash and Alarm System included. Close to I-20/285 and shopping. Don't Miss Out! After you do a drive by of the area and see if it fits your criteria call Shajuanna Favors @ 678- 791-3907