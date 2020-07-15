All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3665 Silver Springs Court

3665 Silver Springs Court · No Longer Available
Location

3665 Silver Springs Court, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Lovely three bedroom two and a half bath home. Open floor plan with hardwood floors downstairs.Living room with fireplace off a private patio. Kitchen with granite countertops, tile flooring, black appliances with beige cabinets. Master bedroom suite with two walk-in closets, master bath with garden tub and separate shower. One car garage with driveway for additional parking. Trash and Alarm System included. Close to I-20/285 and shopping. Don't Miss Out! After you do a drive by of the area and see if it fits your criteria call Shajuanna Favors @ 678- 791-3907

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3665 Silver Springs Court have any available units?
3665 Silver Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3665 Silver Springs Court have?
Some of 3665 Silver Springs Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3665 Silver Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
3665 Silver Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3665 Silver Springs Court pet-friendly?
No, 3665 Silver Springs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3665 Silver Springs Court offer parking?
Yes, 3665 Silver Springs Court offers parking.
Does 3665 Silver Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3665 Silver Springs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3665 Silver Springs Court have a pool?
No, 3665 Silver Springs Court does not have a pool.
Does 3665 Silver Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 3665 Silver Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3665 Silver Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3665 Silver Springs Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3665 Silver Springs Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3665 Silver Springs Court does not have units with air conditioning.
