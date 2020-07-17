3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405

Amenities

Complex. Unit 405 is a Condo in building 400. It overlooks the lake. Building is across the street from the elementary school.

#GCD405 Available August 3. Second Chance Applicants Welcomed. Luxury apartment in Saratoga Lakes for rent. 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths, eat-in kitchen with all new black appliances dish washer,and pantry, master suite with private bath and large walk-in closet, sunken living room, formal dining room, large private deck off of living room overlooking the lake, laundry/storage room, fireplace inset, all light/plumbing fixture upgrades, the unit is all electric, water is included with rent, tile and Berber carpet thru out, and wired with alarm. Walkthru video of the unit available online at TheHouseThatGemBuilt.com. On Marta bus line. $1299 per month to move in plus Security Deposit of $1500. Application fee $75. Upon approval, $100 admin fee is due. Showing by appointment only. Contact us at 800.484.2536 ext. 3. Reference Adcode: #GCD405 SERIOUS #GCD405WalkThru INQUIRIES ONLY! #apartment #Rental #thehousethatgembuilt #FreeWater #AllElectric #Lakefront



Apply online at TheHouseThatGEMBuilt.com