3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:03 PM

3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405

3575 Oakvale Road · (800) 484-2536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3575 Oakvale Road, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 3

$1,299

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Complex. Unit 405 is a Condo in building 400. It overlooks the lake. Building is across the street from the elementary school.
#GCD405 Available August 3. Second Chance Applicants Welcomed. Luxury apartment in Saratoga Lakes for rent. 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths, eat-in kitchen with all new black appliances dish washer,and pantry, master suite with private bath and large walk-in closet, sunken living room, formal dining room, large private deck off of living room overlooking the lake, laundry/storage room, fireplace inset, all light/plumbing fixture upgrades, the unit is all electric, water is included with rent, tile and Berber carpet thru out, and wired with alarm. Walkthru video of the unit available online at TheHouseThatGemBuilt.com. On Marta bus line. $1299 per month to move in plus Security Deposit of $1500. Application fee $75. Upon approval, $100 admin fee is due. Showing by appointment only. Contact us at 800.484.2536 ext. 3. Reference Adcode: #GCD405 SERIOUS #GCD405WalkThru INQUIRIES ONLY! #apartment #Rental #thehousethatgembuilt #FreeWater #AllElectric #Lakefront

Apply online at TheHouseThatGEMBuilt.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405 have any available units?
3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405 has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405 have?
Some of 3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405 currently offering any rent specials?
3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405 pet-friendly?
No, 3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405 offer parking?
Yes, 3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405 offers parking.
Does 3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405 have a pool?
No, 3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405 does not have a pool.
Does 3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405 have accessible units?
No, 3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405 does not have accessible units.
Does 3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3575 Oakvale Road - 405, Unit 405 has units with air conditioning.
