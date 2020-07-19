All apartments in DeKalb County
3470 Warbler Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

3470 Warbler Drive

3470 Warbler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3470 Warbler Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3470 Warbler Drive Available 08/01/19 Very spacious home completely rehabbed with new laminate flooring! Granite counter tops w/ updated bathrooms - Great Yard, and the windows in this living room are beautiful!
New HVAC system and much more!
Easy to Apply!
Must provide proof of income and make approximately 3 times the rental amount.
No felony convictions
No evictions filed on credit report
Every adult, 18 and over, must fill out a separate application to live in the home
Section 8 not currently accepted

(RLNE4618844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3470 Warbler Drive have any available units?
3470 Warbler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3470 Warbler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3470 Warbler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3470 Warbler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3470 Warbler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3470 Warbler Drive offer parking?
No, 3470 Warbler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3470 Warbler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3470 Warbler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3470 Warbler Drive have a pool?
No, 3470 Warbler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3470 Warbler Drive have accessible units?
No, 3470 Warbler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3470 Warbler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3470 Warbler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3470 Warbler Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3470 Warbler Drive has units with air conditioning.
