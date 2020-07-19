Rent Calculator
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
345 Fond du Lac Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
345 Fond du Lac Dr
345 Fond Du Lac Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
345 Fond Du Lac Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30088
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Requirements: 550 credit score, income 3x the monthly rent amount, and no evictions, money judgements or bankruptcies within the last 7 years.
*Contact Brooke at bthomas@pragergroup.com or 404.402.1604 for more details!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 345 Fond du Lac Dr have any available units?
345 Fond du Lac Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 345 Fond du Lac Dr currently offering any rent specials?
345 Fond du Lac Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Fond du Lac Dr pet-friendly?
No, 345 Fond du Lac Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 345 Fond du Lac Dr offer parking?
No, 345 Fond du Lac Dr does not offer parking.
Does 345 Fond du Lac Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Fond du Lac Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Fond du Lac Dr have a pool?
No, 345 Fond du Lac Dr does not have a pool.
Does 345 Fond du Lac Dr have accessible units?
No, 345 Fond du Lac Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Fond du Lac Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Fond du Lac Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Fond du Lac Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 Fond du Lac Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
