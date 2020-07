Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great home available for rent. This four bedroom traditional style has two car garage, a spacious backyard and deck/gazebo. Great kitchen with new appliances and a bonus room that's perfect for office use or an exercise room! Hardwood and carpet flooring. You can schedule a self viewing of this property by visiting www.aramisrealty.com and selecting this listing under the "rentals" tab.