Beautiful town home in new development ready for immediate move in! This home has 3 levels with the modern kitchen and family area on the main floor. Hardwood floors in kitchen and foyer. The second level boasts the spacious Master Suite and a large second bedroom with separate bath. The third level includes a bath and two more bedrooms. You will love this end unit with tons of character! Call Robert at 678-740-3315 or email at robert@pmimainstreet.com.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3393 Pennington Dr have any available units?
3393 Pennington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3393 Pennington Dr have?
Some of 3393 Pennington Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3393 Pennington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3393 Pennington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.