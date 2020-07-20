3393 Pennington Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Beautiful town home in new development ready for immediate move in! This home has 3 levels with the modern kitchen and family area on the main floor. Hardwood floors in kitchen and foyer. The second level boasts the spacious Master Suite and a large second bedroom with separate bath. The third level includes a bath and two more bedrooms. You will love this end unit with tons of character! Call Robert at 678-740-3315 or email at robert@pmimainstreet.com.