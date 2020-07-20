All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3393 Pennington Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3393 Pennington Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3393 Pennington Dr

3393 Pennington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3393 Pennington Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful town home in new development ready for immediate move in! This home has 3 levels with the modern kitchen and family area on the main floor. Hardwood floors in kitchen and foyer. The second level boasts the spacious Master Suite and a large second bedroom with separate bath. The third level includes a bath and two more bedrooms. You will love this end unit with tons of character! Call Robert at 678-740-3315 or email at robert@pmimainstreet.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3393 Pennington Dr have any available units?
3393 Pennington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3393 Pennington Dr have?
Some of 3393 Pennington Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3393 Pennington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3393 Pennington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3393 Pennington Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3393 Pennington Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3393 Pennington Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3393 Pennington Dr offers parking.
Does 3393 Pennington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3393 Pennington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3393 Pennington Dr have a pool?
No, 3393 Pennington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3393 Pennington Dr have accessible units?
No, 3393 Pennington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3393 Pennington Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3393 Pennington Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3393 Pennington Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3393 Pennington Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University