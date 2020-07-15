All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3346 Homeward Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3346 Homeward Trail
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:25 PM

3346 Homeward Trail

3346 Homeward Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3346 Homeward Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** Gorgeous split level 3BR 2.5BA home! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with fresh carpet in each bedroom. Eat-in kitchen with appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Sunny living room with plenty of natural light. One car garage along with a beautiful backyard, perfect for outdoor enjoyment. This home is one that you will want to put on your list to see. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Martin Luther King, Junior High School
Salem Middle School
Chapel Hill Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3346 Homeward Trail have any available units?
3346 Homeward Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3346 Homeward Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3346 Homeward Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3346 Homeward Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3346 Homeward Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3346 Homeward Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3346 Homeward Trail offers parking.
Does 3346 Homeward Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3346 Homeward Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3346 Homeward Trail have a pool?
No, 3346 Homeward Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3346 Homeward Trail have accessible units?
No, 3346 Homeward Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3346 Homeward Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3346 Homeward Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3346 Homeward Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3346 Homeward Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University