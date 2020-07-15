3346 Homeward Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now*** Gorgeous split level 3BR 2.5BA home! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with fresh carpet in each bedroom. Eat-in kitchen with appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Sunny living room with plenty of natural light. One car garage along with a beautiful backyard, perfect for outdoor enjoyment. This home is one that you will want to put on your list to see. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Martin Luther King, Junior High School

Salem Middle School

Chapel Hill Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.