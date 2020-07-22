All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3301 Fairington Village Drive - 1

3301 Fairington Village Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3301 Fairington Village Dr, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Beautiful condo in a clean subdivision. 3bed 2bath, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, Water, Sewer and Trash included in rent. All appliances are electric. All common area is taken care of by the HOA. Strictly NO PETS ALLOWED. Section 8 HUD OK.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Fairington Village Drive - 1 have any available units?
3301 Fairington Village Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3301 Fairington Village Drive - 1 have?
Some of 3301 Fairington Village Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Fairington Village Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Fairington Village Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Fairington Village Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3301 Fairington Village Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3301 Fairington Village Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 3301 Fairington Village Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3301 Fairington Village Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Fairington Village Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Fairington Village Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 3301 Fairington Village Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Fairington Village Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3301 Fairington Village Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Fairington Village Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 Fairington Village Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3301 Fairington Village Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3301 Fairington Village Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
