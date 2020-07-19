All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3292 Westmart Lane

3292 Westmart Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3292 Westmart Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30340

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This ranch home features wood flooring throughout most of the home. Granite counter tops and stainless appliances in kitchen. Double sinks and granite counter tops in bathroom. Multi-level rear deck overlooking semi-wooded lot. Detached storage area. Beamed ceilings in family room.

Special Remarks

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.
Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $50. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,615, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,615, Available 11/9/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3292 Westmart Lane have any available units?
3292 Westmart Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3292 Westmart Lane have?
Some of 3292 Westmart Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3292 Westmart Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3292 Westmart Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3292 Westmart Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3292 Westmart Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3292 Westmart Lane offer parking?
No, 3292 Westmart Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3292 Westmart Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3292 Westmart Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3292 Westmart Lane have a pool?
No, 3292 Westmart Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3292 Westmart Lane have accessible units?
No, 3292 Westmart Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3292 Westmart Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3292 Westmart Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3292 Westmart Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3292 Westmart Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
