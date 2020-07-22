All apartments in DeKalb County
3278 Garden Glade Lane

3278 Garden Glade · No Longer Available
Location

3278 Garden Glade, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This well-maintained 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath townhome, has SS & granite countertops, eat-in kitchen with an island overlooking the family room. TWO walk-in closets & master bath in the vaulted master suite. 2 more lg bdrms, add't full bath and laundry located on the 2nd level. 1 car garage, private driveway & close to shopping and I-20, this home is move-in ready. Please Call directly at 404-800-3130 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Krystle Alexander

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3278 Garden Glade Lane have any available units?
3278 Garden Glade Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3278 Garden Glade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3278 Garden Glade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3278 Garden Glade Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3278 Garden Glade Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3278 Garden Glade Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3278 Garden Glade Lane offers parking.
Does 3278 Garden Glade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3278 Garden Glade Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3278 Garden Glade Lane have a pool?
No, 3278 Garden Glade Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3278 Garden Glade Lane have accessible units?
No, 3278 Garden Glade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3278 Garden Glade Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3278 Garden Glade Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3278 Garden Glade Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3278 Garden Glade Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
