3278 Garden Glade Lane

Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets

This well-maintained 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath townhome, has SS & granite countertops, eat-in kitchen with an island overlooking the family room. TWO walk-in closets & master bath in the vaulted master suite. 2 more lg bdrms, add't full bath and laundry located on the 2nd level. 1 car garage, private driveway & close to shopping and I-20, this home is move-in ready. Please Call directly at 404-800-3130 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Krystle Alexander