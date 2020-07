Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Fantastic Corporate Rental is fully furnished and ALL utilities and HOA included too! Bring your toothbrush and your clothes! Walk to great privately owned restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. Central location close to I-85, I-285 to get ANYWHERE you need to commute in Atlanta. Longer lease preferred. Brand new smart TVs, high speed internet also included, linens, fully stocked kitchen and two assigned parking spaces at your front door.