Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Two level townhouse with updates near I-85. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. New appliances in eat-in kitchen. Balcony off kitchen area.

Two nice sized bedrooms on upper level with washer/dryer. Good closet space in both bedrooms. One full bath, one half bath. Updated ceiling fans and other light fixtures. Fresh paint in 2020. One year lease minimum