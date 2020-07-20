All apartments in DeKalb County
3051 Red Oak Trail
Last updated October 15 2019 at 10:31 PM

3051 Red Oak Trail

3051 Red Oak Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3051 Red Oak Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1,229– 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath house with great amenities(s)
.
AVAILABLE NOW!
.
$500 OFF RENT** move-in by Oct 15th
.
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT:
https://www.leoprimeproperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent
.
Janelle | LEO
678-685-9932
(678) 948-6473
.
Beautiful 3 Bedroom home located in the hip Decatur area. The property comes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Open Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. Laundry room w/ washer/dryer hookups. Large yard, great for entertaining!
.
FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT www.LeoPrimeProperties.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3051 Red Oak Trail have any available units?
3051 Red Oak Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3051 Red Oak Trail have?
Some of 3051 Red Oak Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3051 Red Oak Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3051 Red Oak Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3051 Red Oak Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3051 Red Oak Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3051 Red Oak Trail offer parking?
No, 3051 Red Oak Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3051 Red Oak Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3051 Red Oak Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3051 Red Oak Trail have a pool?
No, 3051 Red Oak Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3051 Red Oak Trail have accessible units?
No, 3051 Red Oak Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3051 Red Oak Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3051 Red Oak Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3051 Red Oak Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3051 Red Oak Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
