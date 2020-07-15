3043 Bonnes Drive

Amenities
McKinley Realty LLC has released multiple New luxury townhomes with well designed floor plans FOR RENT in Lithonia. Great location with great features.
Apply Online at:
Mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Direct: (404) 645-1712
Office: 770) 687 2752
Application Criteria:
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --
08.) Must pass social security number verification --
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --
10.) Must pass criminal background check --
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --
Schools:
Elementary School: Flatrock Elementary School
Middle School: Salem Middle School
High School: Martin Luther King Junior High School
Lease Terms
$1,500.00 security deposit