All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3043 Bonnes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3043 Bonnes Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3043 Bonnes Drive

3043 Bonnes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3043 Bonnes Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
McKinley Realty LLC has released multiple New luxury townhomes with well designed floor plans FOR RENT in Lithonia. Great location with great features.

Apply Online at:
Mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Direct: (404) 645-1712
Office: 770) 687 2752

Application Criteria:
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --
08.) Must pass social security number verification --
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --
10.) Must pass criminal background check --
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --

Schools:
Elementary School: Flatrock Elementary School
Middle School: Salem Middle School
High School: Martin Luther King Junior High School

Lease Terms
$1,500.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3043 Bonnes Drive have any available units?
3043 Bonnes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3043 Bonnes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3043 Bonnes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3043 Bonnes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3043 Bonnes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3043 Bonnes Drive offer parking?
No, 3043 Bonnes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3043 Bonnes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3043 Bonnes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3043 Bonnes Drive have a pool?
No, 3043 Bonnes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3043 Bonnes Drive have accessible units?
No, 3043 Bonnes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3043 Bonnes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3043 Bonnes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3043 Bonnes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3043 Bonnes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd
Decatur, GA 30032
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr
Chamblee, GA 30341
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE
Chamblee, GA 30345

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University