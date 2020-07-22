2898 Vining Ridge Ter

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

MUST CALL 678-793-3948 TO VIEW!!!

MUST CALL 678-793-3948 TO VIEW!!!

MUST CALL 678-793-3948 TO VIEW!!!

Well cared for property to call home! Elegant dining room with rich hardwood floors and upgraded wall trim. Cozy living room with fireplace. Open concept floorplan. Generous mast suite with walk-in closet. Convenient to in-town entertainment.

1200 is the discount rent from 1250 if rent is paid online by the 1st of each month. Good credit, clean rental history, 3 times rent income, renters insurance, and no pets required. Zero security deposit available--ask for details. NO PETS FIRM.