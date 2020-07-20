2647 Brickell Square

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

One of largest floorplans in Brickell Square, 5 Bedroom, 4.5 bath plus 2 car garage and bonus room. Open plan kitchen, formal living, dining & family room grace the main level. Wrought iron balustrade usher upstairs to spacious master suite w/ sitting area. High quality construction, finishes and trim throughout, such as coffered ceilings, wainscoting, granite and stainless appliances.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.