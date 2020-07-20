All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:10 PM

2647 Brickell Square

2647 Brickell Square · No Longer Available
Location

2647 Brickell Square, DeKalb County, GA 30341

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
One of largest floorplans in Brickell Square, 5 Bedroom, 4.5 bath plus 2 car garage and bonus room. Open plan kitchen, formal living, dining & family room grace the main level. Wrought iron balustrade usher upstairs to spacious master suite w/ sitting area. High quality construction, finishes and trim throughout, such as coffered ceilings, wainscoting, granite and stainless appliances.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2647 Brickell Square have any available units?
2647 Brickell Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2647 Brickell Square have?
Some of 2647 Brickell Square's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2647 Brickell Square currently offering any rent specials?
2647 Brickell Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2647 Brickell Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 2647 Brickell Square is pet friendly.
Does 2647 Brickell Square offer parking?
Yes, 2647 Brickell Square offers parking.
Does 2647 Brickell Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2647 Brickell Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2647 Brickell Square have a pool?
No, 2647 Brickell Square does not have a pool.
Does 2647 Brickell Square have accessible units?
No, 2647 Brickell Square does not have accessible units.
Does 2647 Brickell Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 2647 Brickell Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2647 Brickell Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 2647 Brickell Square does not have units with air conditioning.
