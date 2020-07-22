2639 Parrish Ct

Brand New Townhome! This spacious home features stainless appliances, and two master suites. This is a quite community, and is close to I-20! Must see! (Owner is not accepting housing vouchers at this time).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
