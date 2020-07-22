All apartments in DeKalb County
2639 Parrish Ct
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:29 AM

2639 Parrish Ct

2639 Parrish Court · No Longer Available
Location

2639 Parrish Court, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand New Townhome! This spacious home features stainless appliances, and two master suites. This is a quite community, and is close to I-20! Must see! (Owner is not accepting housing vouchers at this time).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 Parrish Ct have any available units?
2639 Parrish Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2639 Parrish Ct have?
Some of 2639 Parrish Ct's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 Parrish Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2639 Parrish Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 Parrish Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2639 Parrish Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2639 Parrish Ct offer parking?
No, 2639 Parrish Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2639 Parrish Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2639 Parrish Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 Parrish Ct have a pool?
No, 2639 Parrish Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2639 Parrish Ct have accessible units?
No, 2639 Parrish Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 Parrish Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2639 Parrish Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2639 Parrish Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2639 Parrish Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
