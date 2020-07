Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Brand new home! Never lived in. End unit facility and one of the largest backyard in the neighborhood. Be the first tenant and enjoy all the benefits of a brand new home. Home comes with blinds, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Home features private owner's retreats and flex space perfect for entertaining, a dinning room or optional study near the entry way, and the kitchen with an opening into the large family room. Agents, text listing agent to get the lockbox code.