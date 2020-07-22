All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 2616 Micah Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2616 Micah Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:34 AM

2616 Micah Drive

2616 Micah Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2616 Micah Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Micah Drive have any available units?
2616 Micah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 2616 Micah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Micah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Micah Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2616 Micah Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2616 Micah Drive offer parking?
No, 2616 Micah Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2616 Micah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 Micah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Micah Drive have a pool?
No, 2616 Micah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2616 Micah Drive have accessible units?
No, 2616 Micah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Micah Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 Micah Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2616 Micah Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2616 Micah Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl
Scottdale, GA 30030
The Commons at Briarwood Park
3510 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
LullWater Apartments
1527 N Decatur Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University