Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Brand new home! Elegant townhouse in great location. Family room open to kitchen. Spacious kitchen with abundant cabinet and counter space plus walk in pantry. Powder room on main. Elegant owner's suite with walk in closet and gorgeous bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms share Jack-n-Jill bath. Private backyard with patio for relaxing and entertaining. Outside storage room. Convenient location just minutes to I20, dining and shopping!